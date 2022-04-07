7 Tips to Help you Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle at Work

Many of us spend most of our day at work, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle when sitting for 8-9 hours per day can be quite challenging. What is even worse is that some employees even sit for more than 9 hours per day! That is why it is crucial to highlight how one can maintain a healthy lifestyle at work.

Here are 7 tips to help you maintain a healthy lifestyle even at work:

1. Stay hydrated

Water should be your best friend at all times. Whether it is at home or the office, you should always make sure to drink plenty of water. Staying hydrated will make you feel more energetic, productive and focused.

2. Eat smartly

You know what they say, you are what you eat! And while it can be tempting to eat something fast and greasy at work, make sure you train your willpower muscle to focus on healthy alternatives.

Preparing your own meals at home can make it easier for you to stick to a healthy lifestyle. Not only that, but eating actual meals that will keep you feeling full will not only help you avoid munching on unhealthy foods but also give you the energy you need to deliver your work.

3. Take breaks

It is not a crime to take frequent breaks throughout the day. We are not robots, and we all need our share of fresh air to stay on track. Taking breaks every once in a while will help you rest, readjust and refocus. Taking a walk, doing some breathing exercise or even just closing your eyes for a minute or two can help calm your mind and body.

When we disconnect from something for a little bit, we are able to come back to it with a fresh pair of eyes and thus be more productive and creative!

Secret tip: do not forget that breaks can be both physical and mental!

4. Don’t indulge in caffeine

Unlike water, caffeine shouldn’t be your best friend at all times. While drinking coffee can be imperative for some people to function and start their day right, restricting your caffeine intake is important to avoid crashing midday. Sticking to one morning cup of coffee should help wake you up without affecting your healthy lifestyle.

5. Stretch those muscles

Sitting for too long can significantly impact our health if not monitored and avoided. Research even says that it can result in high blood pressure, obesity and higher risk of developing serious diseases. As a result, it is pivotal for employees to stand up, go for a walk or do some simple stretches to help keep their blood flowing and muscles relaxed.

In addition, sitting at desks for long periods of time can mean that some people will develop bad posture and strained backs or necks. Hence, you need to always make sure you maintain a good posture while sitting to avoid developing any back or neck issues.

6. Keep your desk clean

Spending 8-9 hours at work can be tiring and overwhelming on its own, let alone when your workstation is cluttered and unclean. Decluttering your space and keeping it clean and tidy will make you feel calm and refreshed when coming into the office every morning.

7. Avoid toxic colleagues

Sometimes spending too much time with colleagues who drain your energy can lead to stress, frustration and low energy. Therefore, knowing who to surround yourself with and the kind of energy you are absorbing is key in maintaining a good mental health throughout the day.