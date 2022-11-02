The 7 top crypto cards in 2022

Crypto cards are a very convenient way to spend your money. Because of the numerous banking restrictions on crypto transactions, cryptocurrency debit and credit cards are currently countable.

Many cards are appropriate for frequent shoppers because they function as purchase rewards cards that allow you to earn money back on purchases.

Source: Shutterstock

Here is a review of 7 top crypto cards, along with features that will help you decide which card is best for you:

7 top crypto cards

CoinMENA card

The fastest growing crypto exchange, CoinMENA, allows you to use their VISA card at millions of merchants around the world. This card is totally FREE. CoinMENA will not charge any admin fee or processing fee. You can join the waitlist here to be among the first to receive the CoinMENA VISA Card.

Features:

ZERO Fees: Your card is totally FREE. CoinMENA will not charge any admin fee or processing fee.

Any time, anywhere! Use your card at millions of merchants globally anytime, anywhere.

Secure: Stay protected all day, every day, with industry-leading security standards from VisaNet and CoinMENA.

Crypto.com card

Crypto.com supports the purchase and exchange of over 100 cryptocurrencies and has a global user base of approximately 10 million people. Users of the metal prepaid Visa card can earn up to 8% cash back on purchases made with this Visa-supported card.

Features:

The crypto card can be used to make purchases on Netflix, Spotify, Expedia, Lounge, Expedia, Airbnb, and Prime.

Allow up to $1,000 in free ATM withdrawals depending on the card.

Earn from 1% to 8% cashback on purchases with the card, as well as earn on staking CRO - crypto.com's platform token with the card.

Allows for up to five different card designs with variable CRO staking rewards and withdrawal limits. The staking requirements for each of these card tiers range from $0 to $400,000.

There are no monthly or annual fees for CRO holders.

There is also a mobile app.

Binance card

Supported by Google Pay and Samsung Pay, this card from Binance gets you up to 8% BNB cashback every time you make an eligible purchase. With free ATM withdrawal, no foreign exchange fees and annual fees, you can hold crypto in your Binance Funding Wallet and exchange only when you're making payments. You can use your Binance Card in over 60+ million merchants worldwide, no need to pre convert your crypto.

Features:

Supported by Google Pay and Samsung Pay

Hold and Exchange Crypto only when you are making payments

Spend with your Virtual Card immediately after applying

Earn up to 8% BNB Cashback everytime you spend

Lowest Fees in the Market

Safe funds

Gemini Crypto Credit Card

With the Gemini Credit Card, you can earn rewards in bitcoin, ethereum or 60+ other cryptos currently available on Gemini. You can also get up to 3% back on purchases, 3% back on dining (up to $6,000 in annual spend, then 1%), 2% on groceries, and 1% on other purchases.

It is the only credit card that immediately deposits your cryptocurrency rewards. That means the cryptocurrency you earn is deposited into your Gemini account the moment you swipe, not a month later. 1 There is no need to time the market or pay trading commissions. Earn bitcoin, ether, or any of your favorite cryptocurrencies simply by going about your daily business.

Features:

Instant cash backs of up to 3% are deposited into the user's Gemini account.

The card is accompanied and managed by an iOS and Android app. Can instantly freeze the card from the app, track expenses, and so on.

After approval, you will have in-app access to your credit card number as well as Apple Pay or Google Pay. Residents of all 50 states in the United States can now apply to join the waitlist. To apply, you do not need to be a Gemini user, but you will need a Gemini crypto exchange account into which the rewards will be deposited.

Metal cards in black, silver, and rose gold.

Live agent support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. After application, you will have near-instant access to the card.

Coinbase Card is a plastic debit card that has yet to be released globally, but it will allow users to spend any crypto assets in their portfolio while earning rewards for each purchase. The card will allow users to spend cryptocurrency anywhere. Visa debit cards are accepted, and users can earn up to 4% cashback on purchases made with them.

Features:

There are no yearly, sign-up, or monthly fees.

All crypto is automatically converted to USD, allowing purchases at merchants and cash withdrawals at ATMs bearing the Visa logo.

To secure crypto, use instant card freezing, 2-step verification, PIN protection, or contactless withdrawals.

There is a mobile app available.

The app provides transaction receipts, spending summaries, and real-time transaction notifications.

Spending with the card earns you 4% back in cryptocurrency rewards.

Bitpay

With this Visa-branded card, you may load bitcoins directly from your virtual wallet. After that, you can withdraw cash or use the card at retailer stores. BitPay makes it simple to spend cryptocurrencies without going via an exchange. Shop directly with businesses that take Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Purchase gift cards for popular merchants such as Amazon and Walmart with cryptocurrency. Sign up for the BitPay cryptocurrency debit card to spend cryptocurrency like cash with your favorite brands and businesses.

Features:

Earn cash back automatically: Cash back rewards are added to your card balance automatically. Automatically earn cash back crypto rewards on purchases. Plus, refer friends and you’ll receive $10 when they load their first $100.

Instant Reloads: Reload your balance with no conversion fees

Flexibility: View your balance, request a new PIN, and reload instantly all within the BitPay App.

Enhanced Security: Includes EMV chip and options to lock your card and control how you spend.

Worldwide: Ready to use in millions of locations around the world with contactless payment, PIN, Google Pay, Apple Pay, or simply withdrawing cash from any compatible ATM2.

BlockFi Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card

If you keep stable coin assets on your BlockFi Interest Account (BIA) account, you can earn up to 2% APY with the credit card. It does not allow you to convert your earned Bitcoin rewards to other crypto forms, and the rewards are not instant, so you cannot time your earnings when the Bitcoin price is high.

Features

You get 1.5% cashback in Bitcoin on all purchases.

They offer a signup bonus of $250 in Bitcoin for spending $3,000 in the first three months.

Get up to 3.5% in additional rewards after 4 to 6 months of card ownership. When you are approved for the card, you will receive a 3.5% Bitcoin rewards rate for the first 90 days. Furthermore, if you spend more than $50,000 per year, you can get 2% back in Bitcoin monthly.

Can generate extra interest in referring friends. Earn $30 in bitcoin for each new client you refer.

Allows you to pay bills, buy and withdraw any cryptocurrency in fiat at any VISA merchant, outlet, or ATM.

There will be no credit checks for qualification purposes.





