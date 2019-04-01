The 7 Traits of a Successful Employer

It is no secret that great companies hire great talent, and the secret sauce to every company’s success is the effort and hard work of its teams and employees. (Shutterstock)

It is no secret that great companies hire great talent, and the secret sauce to every company’s success is the effort and hard work of its teams and employees. So how do you ensure that you have a great company that is attracting the best talent and retaining its existing top employees?

Here are the seven traits that every great organization has and how you can achieve them too!

1. Offer career growth opportunities

There are a few things that are more important than opportunities for growth and development. No one wants to be stuck in the same position, doing the same things forever. Therefore, it is exceedingly important for employers to focus on career development and to have a clear track for the growth of their employees. In fact, according to the Bayt.com Career Development in the Middle East survey, 82% of MENA professionals would leave their companies in search of better career growth opportunities. Show your employees that there is in fact ample room to learn, develop their careers, and climb the corporate ladder.

2. Provide training and learning opportunities

This one goes hand in hand with offering career growth opportunities. Employees highly value the opportunity to further develop their skills and abilities. Implement learning programs, either internally or externally. This can be done through online courses, seminars, social learning, mentorship, in-house training programs, and company-sponsored scholarships for higher education. If you’re on a tighter budget, you can always use these six ways to develop a low-cost yet effective training program for your employees.

3. Recognize achievements and effort

Studies have proven over and over again that employees who feel appreciated, valued and recognized by their employers are the most productive and most loyal to their companies. Acknowledging effort, hard work, and achievements is among the highest motivators for employees. This means celebrating their successes, as well as the risks they may have taken, even if they don’t result in perfect outcomes. Doing so is important to build a satisfied workforce. Formalize the process by introducing regular evaluation systems and reward programs for your employees. You can even get creative with your rewards regardless to your budget and size of company.

4. Encourage diversity, innovation and creativity

Diversity is not just about having different people from different backgrounds working in the same place. It is also about accepting new ideas and being open to a completely different school of thought. This means welcoming diverse opinions and ideas within the workplace. Foster the innovation and the creativity of all of your employees, trust their intellect, and be open to new and fresh projects that may enhance the company’s success, and improve productivity and efficiency.

5. Open up your communication channels

The healthiest work environments are those where employees and managers are honest and open with each other. Teams can share thoughts, discuss new ideas, and even give negative feedback, when necessary, without worrying about consequences from their managers. Always make sure your company is transparent and doesn’t leave employees in the dark about new developments and changes to the organization, whether they are improvements or problems. Ensure that all managers have an open-door policy, which allows for open conversations and trust among all employees. When employees are comfortable with their workplace and their minds are at ease, productivity naturally increases.

6. Create a health and wellness policy

A recent Bayt.com study revealed that 96% of professionals in the MENA region believe it is the employer’s responsibility to promote their employees’ health and wellness. Structured health programs and wellness policies are among the top benefits that job seekers look for when applying for jobs. This can also be a great motive for loyalty. Encourage all your employees to lead a healthy lifestyle, introduce healthy snacks to the workplace, offer discounts or free gym subscriptions, hold regular events outside of the office that promote activity, such as rock climbing, which can also double as a great team building activity.

7. Believe in the importance of work-life balance

Having a good work-life balance is essential and affects the morale of every employee. Though some people might find trouble achieving it, others relish it. It is the manger’s responsibility to set a good example for their employees and help them achieve a balanced state. Offer perks such as flexible hours or remote work. Allow your employees to work on their own time and to choose whatever is most convenient for them, depending on their lifestyle and other commitments they may have, such as childcare. Implement telecommuting programs that allow people to work from home every once in a while, if the nature of their work allows it. Flexible work arrangements help employees achieve a better balance and yields happier and more satisfied employees all around.

By Sara Sakkal

This article originally appeared in Bayt.com. This article and all other intellectual property on Bayt.com is the property of Bayt.com. Reproduction of this article in any form is only permissible with written permission from Bayt.com.