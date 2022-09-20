8 Best Brands That Are Killing It on TikTok

TikTok, which boasts one billion subscribers and is available in over 150 countries, is dominating the social media scene with phenomenal engagement rates. Just over a year ago, it was absurd to say "brand" and "TikTok" in the same sentence.

While TikTok has over half of Gen-Z users, believe it or not, TikTok is no longer solely for Gen-Z. As it is gaining traction with other age groups. In 2021, 32% of TikTok users are aged between 25 and 34. The video-driven content has taken the world by storm as brands harnessed the power of TikTok.

So prepare to be inspired as we’ll take a look at 8 brands that have been killing it on TikTok with attention-grabbing creative content.

8 Best Brands on TikTok

Red Bull

For years, Red Bull has been a pioneer in developing viral digital videos, so it's no wonder that they're also one of the most popular and successful brands on TikTok.

Their account has over 6.8 million followers, making them one of the most well-known accounts on the network, and videos with the hashtag #givesyouwings have been seen over 1 billion times.

Ryanair

Who else will openly roast themselves on TikTok? Ryanair's social marketing team expertly capitalizes on negative ratings, turning them into viral videos. The TikTok account of the low-cost airline that operates across Europe exemplifies a brand that has embraced TikTok's trends and humor.

Ryanair, which has over 1.8 million followers and more than 9.8 million likes, rode the greenscreen wave without anyone noticing when they utilized the filter in the ad content.

Duolingo

How could we forget the big owl who helped Duolingo become a household name? Encouraged by her management to "go viral," Zaria Parvez, a social media manager (and Gen Z expert), brought the Duolingo mascot to life with Gen Z comedy, trends, and a distinct personality. The Duolingo social team doesn't skip a beat.

Duolingo now has 4.8 million followers and 94.9 million likes on TikTok and is the new brand standard for experimentation, humor, and brand voice.

CoinMENA

The fastest growing MENA crypto exchange now sits at 38.2K and may have more to do with the popularity of crypto among TikTokers in MENA.

But crypto wasn’t always the focus of CoinMENA, as its content is saturated with information and esoteric comedy so you’ll learn something new with a giggle!

Fortnite

Fortnite's content is a mixture of new game releases, tips and techniques, forthcoming events, and popular hashtags, and even employs its characters to participate in some of TikTok's trending dances.

The 8.6 million followers can enjoy their favorite Fortnite characters participating in native TikTok trends by employing their identifiable characters. It's a clever technique to bring the two worlds together and appeal to their target group.

Netflix

Netflix has an astonishing 27.8 million followers, with many of their videos receiving millions of views.

Many of Netflix's TikTok videos are carefully edited from their own streaming content to appear local to the site. They also use the platform to advertise new films, behind-the-scenes video, and exclusive interviews with the cast members.

Crocs

Crocs has been doing well on TikTok with 622.5K followers. From challenges to viral videos to advertisements, they're doing it all (and doing it well!).

Talabat

Talabat by far is the largest online meal delivery platform in the Middle East.

Its moniker, which in Arabic means "orders," accurately describes how skillfully it manages food delivery orders. With 11.2K followers and 21.4K Likes get ready for a giggle!