8 Global Companies With a Forever WFH Option!

These past two years have been filled with challenges and uncertainties that have challenged how we live, work and travel. As people across the globe were forced to stay at home, companies began seeing that working remotely isn’t a bad idea after all. In fact, some companies have decided to adopt Working From Home (WFH) permanently and even integrated it into their work policies.

What was once perceived to be scary and worrisome has now become a practice that leading businesses are turning to. Working from home has also allowed company leaders to become more aware of the cost-saving opportunities that come with it. Not only that, but employees have also become aware of the time and money they can save if they avoid the hustle that comes with commuting to and from work. Therefore, with the many advantages that come with working from home, it is no surprise that leading companies have now chosen to make it a permanent option!

Here are 8 global companies, which are giving their employees the freedom to choose when it comes to WFH:

1. Facebook

Leading social media outlet has given its employees the choice of working from home permanently! However, this new gained freedom is only applicable for those holding positions that can be done remotely. Leading by example, Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerburg, plans to work remotely during half of 2022. It is reported that around 90% of remote work requests were approved so far.

2. Amazon

While the retailer giant first wanted their employees to be at the office at least 3 days a week, it has recently announced that they are going for a more flexible practice. Employees will have the chance to work from home as they wish, given they have the approval of their director. Even though this still means employees do not have the complete freedom to choose, it is still good news!

3. Dropbox

While many companies seem to be allergic to the work from home practice, Dropbox is on the complete opposite side of the spectrum! In late 2020, Dropbox employees were allowed to work from home permanently. Not only that, but the company used its offices to build Dropbox Studios, a creative space where employees can go in to work and build human connection.

4. Microsoft

As a strong believer of the importance of work flexibility, Microsoft has adopted a hybrid approach where its employees can work up to 50% remotely. The wellbeing of its employees is a priority for the software leader, who believes in the importance of facing adversities with a growth mindset that can adapt. Therefore Microsoft developed a Hybrid Workplace Dial which encompasses six stages depending on the situation of the pandemic. In stages 1 to 5, workers are not obliged to come back to the office, whereas in stage 6, where the virus no longer serves as a viable threat, most restrictions are removed and workers are able to go back to the offices. However, regardless of the situation at hand, Microsoft aims to take its employees' feedback into account and work on accommodating them.

5. SAP

With trust being the focal point for SAP, the software giant has allowed its employees to choose to work from wherever they want. Whether it is from home, at the office, or a mix of both, SAP is adopting a 100% flexible and trust based approach.

6. Spotify

With its “Work From Anywhere” policy, Spotify is showing the world that it is not about where you are working from, it is about what you are offering. The music mogul believes that giving employees to work from wherever they perform best is the way to go. As a result, employees at Spotify have the choice to work from anywhere, even if it is in a different country!

7. Twitter

Those working in Twitter now have the choice to work from home.. forever. Twitter believes in a flexible, autonomous and satisfying work experience and therefore it does not come as a surprise that its employees can choose whether or not they want to work at the office.

8. Salesforce

Salesforce President and CEO, Bret Taylor, says that digital experience is no longer a “nice-to-have.” It’s an imperative. The company is giving its employees three working models to choose from. Those who have roles that require their physical presence will work at the office. Whereas most employees will be working flex, which means they will come to the office 1-3 times a week. However, the company is also offering the option to work remotely full-time for those who live far away and can carry out their jobs at home.

Working from home has become a part of our world, and the sooner companies adopt it, the easier it will be for them to move forward and stay ahead. The digital world is already becoming more and more prevalent, and the WFH practice has only been further sped by it.