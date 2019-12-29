The 8 Most Revolutionary Technologies In the 2010s

The past decade has been a life-changing one in terms of technology. The 2010s witnessed many revolutionary technological advancements and innovations that entirely changed our lifestyles. These eight milestones are among the most important ones.

1. Fourth Generation Long Term Evolution (4G LTE)

This wireless internet broadband allowed millions of people around the world to be connected to the Internet all the time, wherever they are, using their mobile devices. Due to its wide coverage of 30 miles, 4G LTE provided users with uninterrupted high speeds, that enable them to download big files, watch movies, and have long high-quality video calls, without the need for traditional modems.

2. Airpods

During its launch of the iPhone 7 in September 2016, Apple announced its first wireless Bluetooth earbuds which come with built-in microphones and filters for background noise. After Apple's Airpods' sweeping success, many companies released their own wireless earphones, including Samsung, Huwaei, Sony, and others.

3. Instagram

Instagram was launched in October 2010 only to revolutionize the way digital images are shared. The image-sharing application provides a proper platform for image bloggers who like to express themselves in pictures. Many social phenomena have been linked to Instagram, including accusations that users use the app to paint a picture-perfect life that can influence audiences, affect body image, and contribute to higher rates of depression. Also, because many Instagram users tended to post high quality photos, the impact on handset technology was huge, adding more value (and certainly cost) to mobile devices with the best cameras.

4. Virtual Assistants

Who hasn't dreamed of a robot assistant that could talk and listen and maybe help complete daily tasks? Virtual assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, Alexa, and Amazon Echo may not be advanced enough to lend you an actual hand while writing your research paper, finishing your work project or cleaning your room, but they can certainly changed the way people search for and consume information, use location services, and listen to music.

5. iPads

In April 2010, the world came to know the iPads for the first time. It was quite a remarkable time in which computers were featured as very slim tablets for the first time, ones that can function just as efficiently as traditional computers, only they much more compact and portable. Within the last 10 years, the different releases of iPads, or tablets, have become an important gadget in every household.

6. Car-Hailing Apps

With Internet connections being available on most mobile phones, it was only a matter of time before people began connecting with taxi services online. Uber, Lyft, EasyTaxi, and others allowed those who need a ride to get affordable and fast options within minutes. It has also given people with private cars the chance to make some extra money, without having to become professional cab drivers.

7. Apple Watch

Through this last decade, Apple offered us its third innovative technology, with a wearable gadget that combines a hand watch with a mobile phone. Using the Apple Watch, users are able to make phone calls, text, take selfies, shop and track their fitness. Wearables have become an essential gadget for many other brands that followed suit.

8. Drone Cameras

One of the most advanced devices in today’s electronics is the drone camera, with which you can capture breathtaking aerial photos and videos to use across the Internet. Drone cameras have been widely used by Internet vloggers and video content makers but stir a lot of controversy regarding privacy and security.