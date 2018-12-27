8 Part Time Jobs Ideal for College Students

Part time jobs are always an attractive option for college students who need to make some money while keeping enough free time in their schedules for studying. (Shutterstock)

When you are studying at the university level, you are likely to face many expenses and you wish to have an extra source of income. Maybe you have some work experience but maybe you have never had a job before. In either scenario, part time jobs are always an attractive option for college students who need to make some money while keeping enough free time in their schedules for studying.

The salary isn’t the only incentive for college students. In reality, all university students should aim to have at least one internship or job on their CV by the time they graduate. Building some on-the-ground work experience is absolutely vital. Employers will be impressed when they see that you were able to juggle being a student and being an employee at the same time.

So if you are looking for a part time job as a college student, there are many options for you to consider. Here are eight jobs that we recommend for you:

1. Brand ambassador

If you have loads of energy, you love to talk to people, and you are interested in marketing and sales then this would be a great job for you. Being a brand ambassador is an amazing opportunity to build real work experience, handling products, interacting with customers, and generating sales. You will quickly develop transferable skills and will make a good amount of money.

2. Photographer

If you have the talent and passion for using a camera, then you may be able to land a part time job in photography. Check out your local event management agencies, your photography and printing shops, and maybe even your university offices and clubs. It is common to work in photography as a freelancer so do not rule out that option to make an income every now and then.

3. Teaching assistant

Maybe you are amazing at a certain subject and can help your neighbor’s kids who are struggling? Or maybe you have a college professor who is teaching an exciting course and you want to assist? Working as a teaching assistant, a tutor, or a private teacher is a great way to gain work experience while still being in an academic setting. You can easily apply what you are learning in school and simultaneously gain some pocket money.

4. Retail associate