9 Things That Separate Great Employers From the Rest

When talking about great employers it is important to note that at the centerpiece of the matter is all about people. People are right at the heart of every company and, therefore, taking care of them is vital to the success of your business too.

Anyway, becoming mindful of the surroundings and empathetic with people’s needs is an uphill journey and requires a great deal of efforts and constant commitment.

Here’s a look inside the typical day of great employers to see what it takes to become one of those.

1. Continually self-motivate

To stay on top of the war of talents, there is something great employers are always taking care of while performing their job: self-motivation. You can be self-motivated when a clear vision and the knowledge of how every single work impacts the big picture are well cemented within you. Individuals who are self-motivated find an inner drive in every little achievement, along with the optimism they need to improve at a personal level and to meet the business standards.

2. Nurture and build a talent pipeline

Building a strong “bench” of talent is key to driving the company’s success and starts with identifying, engaging and nurturing high-potential employees at all levels. In order to effectively organize their hiring system, great employers plan out their the candidate pipeline management according to five stages of hiring: screening applicants, short-listing candidates, interviewing candidates, advancing a job offer and finally, hiring candidates.

3. Engage with talents

The word engagement is key here. Employers’ efforts to move a segment of the population would be pointless without a consistent, authentic and deep outreach. Socially-enabled platforms like Bayt.com give access to conversations with potential hires, who can share their stories and reveal their employable skills, individual passions and involvement in other activities or side projects.

4. Listen

In order to have a people-centric aptitude, great employers must be astute listeners before anything else. Employers of choice do a great deal of listening to discover potential needs and solve problems. They listen to customers, candidates, executives, admin assistants and everything in between. After that they leverage the newly gained knowledge to identify arising issues and sort things out.

5. Optimize time

Time is money and employers know well what it means. But with their overlap of duties and daily workload, maximizing time is not easy as one might think. Tools like Talentera allow great employers to make the most of their time and avoid headaches caused by the coordination with candidates through hassle-free interview scheduling, smooth correspondence and recruiting analytics aimed at best evaluating the hiring process.

6. Support managers and team

The foundation of a great workplace lies in a culture of trust that gets together management and workforce to bridge their needs. Great employers have the duty to inspire, motivate and encourage improvement and development of the all staff, day after day. They do so by reiterating the purpose, highlighting transparency, creating rituals of recognition and so forth.

7. Keep an eye on emerging trends

To stay ahead of the curve, top employers are always stretching their mind to be up-to-date and ready to embrace change, with everything which it entails. They read, make researches and simply sniff around the web. Although it’s part of our nature to stick to what worked in the past, they never think their practices are good enough to stop improving them, but they rather try new things and challenge the usual course. This is the only way to keep the pace with the multi-generational, ever-evolving and increasingly diverse workforce of these times.

8. Track the mood of employees

This is a biggie. Creating an employee-first company culture is not enough to keep your people fully engaged and satisfied. As dynamics shift and business ebbs and flows, is important to track the mood of your employees and see what you can do to restore their energies and enthusiasm. World-class employers use engagement tools as powerful as the survey to let their people define what happiness means to them and set up a response plan which can refuel the atmosphere of positivity and productivity they need to thrive.

9. Communicate quantitative results

Last but not least, all-star employers ensure that the employees have access to tangible results so that they can maintain momentum towards the larger goal of the business. When it comes to great accomplishments, numbers talk, and top employers always let their employees know how they are contributing to the organizational goals and objectives. This is because straightforward communication with employees on remarkable results is crucial both to strengthen the sense of ownership and create a deeper sense of accountability.

So these are 9 things great employers do every day. What about you? How many of these nine great things does your organization excel in? Get in touch with us and tell us your story!

