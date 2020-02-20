9 Tips To Write A Job Winning Resume In Less Than 20 Minutes

What does it take to write the perfect resume? Well, there is no right answer to this question. Simply because there is no perfect resume that compels every employer. In each case, you need the perfect individual approach. However, there are some universal tips on this subject.

You can find different articles on the topic or use services to write your resume without any effort. You don’t you like reading long rules and instructions? You cannot entrust this matter to other people even if they are professionals?

This article will help you make the journey to a new job shorter and on your own. You need just 15 minutes for reading and another 15 for creating the perfect document.

Here are 9 basic steps on how to create a perfect CV very fast in a short time.

1. Articulate the position

The title of the desired job position is one of the most important items on your resume. Your fate depends on how clearly you articulate your intentions.

Do not use collocations like “any position”, “specialist”, etc.; as these formulations will not give the employer an idea of what you want. Employers will not waste their time thinking about what to offer you. No specific position is specified – your email will be sent to the bin.

Do not specify several positions in one resume either. Even if you will be equally good at all the positions, you should create several different resumes. Have each one focusing on the experience and skills needed for a particular job. Yes, you will have to spend a little more time, but the result will not wait.

When you send out your document for a job opening, the first line should only say the title of the desired position.

2. Set Your Desired Income in Advance

If there are no salary expectations in a resume, the likelihood of invitation decreases. You can find different statistics on this platform.

This happens due to the fact that the employer needs to minimize the selection time. First of all, they want to invite people whose CV provides comprehensive information – both about the professional level and salary expectations. Second, confidence is a sought-after personality trait; not including your desired income shows the lack of it.

And only when the employer sees what they want, they start to consider candidates.

First of all, you have to decide for yourself which income to specify. Secondly, you have to prepare yourself for possible negotiation.

The most convenient way is to indicate the income that you had at the last place of employment. This is the best option both in terms of feedback and in terms of further negotiations with future employers.

3. Dismiss the Humor

Your resume is a business document. When composing, try to avoid irony, humor, and sarcasm. Once you are employed, you will have plenty of chances to show your personality. In the meantime, an informative business style will bring you much better results than a joke.

4. Keep it Brief

Do not make your resume look like an epic novel by inserting articles, publications, and reflection on the meaning of life. It’s all superfluous.

Your resume should not take more than two pages. Too short of a bio also will not add to your presentation. A summary with the main fields left blank and a comment “I will tell everything in person” will be immediately sent to the bin.

5. Delete Any Unnecessary Personal Information

For your own safety, do not include personal information in your CV – a copy of your ID, the exact address of residence and registration can be omitted.

Apart from that, do not bring your past drama to the new place of work. Only say why you left your last job if you are asked.

6. See if You Really Need Links to Your Profiles on Social Networks

Putting a link to your page on Facebook or other social networks in your resume is not the best thing to do. The employer may start digging and find out too many personal details.

If social networks do not characterize you as a professional, at the time of job search, it is worth thinking about restricting the ability to view your pages, leaving access only to friends and family.

If a link to social media is required by an employer, do some thorough cleaning, and hide everything that might discredit you. Pictures from college parties are good memories, but do you really need everyone to see them?

7. Check Your Resume For Spelling Errors

There should be no grammatical mistakes or misprints on your resume. Such CVs look unprofessional and make a negative impression on the employer. Use services like Grammarly to ensure your letter is immaculate.

8. Information Reliability

Be honest when you’re writing a resume. Knowledge of specific programs, availability of certain skills – all of this is easy to test. You might need to confirm all the information you have given with documented or relevant examples. So make sure you only state relevant facts in the resume.

9. A Relevant Photo

The last but still an extremely important point: the presence of a photo in your document is not mandatory. But if you do decide to accompany your letter with one, remember that it must meet a number of requirements.

The photo must show only one person – you – and your face must be seen clearly. Make sure the picture represents your professional side. Abstain from including a photo taken on a beach, however good it is.