Abu Dhabi's $2b investments in S. Korea

ALBAWABA – Business groups in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), in a joint statement Monday, said they have identified $2 billion worth of business and investment opportunities in South Korea, news outlets reported.

The UAE pledged, during a visit by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's to Abu Dhabi in January, to invest up to $30 billion in South Korea, Reuters reported.

These investments include opportunities in the energy and information technology sectors.

"To date, Abu Dhabi organisations have helped identify approximately $2 billion of potential investment opportunities in Korea," the statement by Korea Development Bank and Mubadala Investment Company said.

It did not elaborate on the potential investments.