Abu Dhabi Announces Two-Year Fee Exemption for New Licenses
Coming into force by December 1st, the two resolutions are part of the Abu Dhabi Government Accelerators Programme ‘Ghadan 21’ which is aimed to enhance the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi in business, investment, society, knowledge innovation, and lifestyle. (Shutterstock)
Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Abu Dhabi Executive Council has approved a resolution to exempt all new economic licenses issued in the Emirate from all local fees for two years, effective from the date of issue. The Council has also approved another resolution exempting and reducing the fees of 98 basic services charged by the Abu Dhabi Municipalities on the private sector.
The two resolutions are aimed to facilitate economic activities in Abu Dhabi as part of the initiatives and incentives provided to the private sector companies and enterprises operating in the emirate.
Coming into force by December 1st, the two resolutions are part of the Abu Dhabi Government Accelerators Programme ‘Ghadan 21’ which is aimed to enhance the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi in business, investment, society, knowledge innovation, and lifestyle.
The resolution of exempting new licenses from local government fees cover all commercial activities in Abu Dhabi and the Emirate's free zones.
The second resolution cancels the fees of 75 basic services provided by the Abu Dhabi Municipalities and reducing the fees of 23 services by 10-50 percent of the total fee of each service.
