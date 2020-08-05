Abu Dhabi to Construct New Energy Projects to Fulfill Growing Demand

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has announced plans to construct new projects in the energy sector in bid to fulfill the growing demand with focus on the power generation, water desalination and wastewater treatment facilities across the emirate, said its top official.

Encouraging investment in the energy sector is one of DoE’s strategic priorities, stated Chairman Awaidha Murshed Al Marar in an interview with the state news agency WAM.

Al Marar pointed out that the department had adopted a series of measures during the coronavirus crisis that has ensured the sector’s business continuity, through provision of AED5 billion ($1.36 billion) to support the water and electricity sector.

The department’s efforts also included the decision of not suspending electricity and water services for individuals incapable of paying their bills, he stated, adding that the department is currently considering several relevant decisions and procedures.

There are many related projects underway in the emirate, he further added, noting that Abu Dhabi plans to establish the Al Dhafra Solar PV plant, which will have a capacity of two gigawatts, as well as the Taweelah desalination plant with a capacity of 200 million gallons.

The department has implemented all appropriate health and safety measures related to the coronavirus pandemic, Al Marar further said, affirming that it is capable of fulfilling the needs of everyone in terms of water and electricity.

According to him, the daily water production capacity of nine local desalination plants is around 1.2 billion cu m per annum, he noted.

He also pointed out that in the first half of 2020, around 587 million cu m water was produced, equivalent to 129,164 million gallons.

Regarding electricity, Al Marar explained that the sector’s production capacity is 16,600 megawatts from 12 power stations, adding that in the first half of 2020, production was 37,838 gigawatts per hour.

He also pointed out that the emirate’s wastewater treatment capacity is about 1,330 mega-litres per day from 39 wastewater treatment plants, which treated 162 million cubic metres of wastewater in the first half of 2020.