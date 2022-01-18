Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO Leaves to Focus on Fintech Work: Report

The Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Mark Cutis, has left the financial hub after holding the position for one year, Bloomberg reported.

According to Bloomberg, Cutis took the decision to focus more on his own projects, including potential work with biotechnology, cryptocurrencies and tokenization. And ADGM Chairman, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, is supposed to take over executive responsibilities in the meantime.

Before heading ADGM, Cutis had held senior positions at Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC), and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc).

Cutis declined Bloomberg's requests to comment, and a spokesperson at ADGM didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment either.