Abu Dhabi Hotel Guests Exceed 1.3 Million in Q3 2019

The number of hotel guests that stayed in Abu Dhabi during the third quarter of 2019 exceeded 1.3 million, an increase of 1.7 per cent compared to the same period in 2018, according to the figures released by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).





Year-to-date, there have been almost 3.8 million hotel guests, a 2.9 per cent increase on 2018, said a Press release issued by DCT Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The latest report also shows that total hotel revenues for the third quarter were up at Dh1.1 billion, a rise of 1.7 per cent from the previous year. Hotel occupancy was up 4 per cent at 69 per cent, while the average length of stay was up 5.6 per cent at 2.5 nights.

These figures were spearheaded by impressive visitor number statistics from key markets, with hotel guests metrics from India, the UK, Oman and Saudi Arabia all showing solid increases for the July to September period. Indian guests increased by 8.1 per cent, UK guests by 5.3 per cent, Oman guests by 18.6 per cent and Saudi Arabia guests by 2.1 per cent.

The report also provides a breakdown of each region of Abu Dhabi, with the figures showing that hotels on Saadiyat Island and at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre area performed especially well.

On Saadiyat Island, hotel guest numbers for the third quarter saw a 71.3 per cent increase, with 43,976 visitors staying between July and September. Hotels in the Adnec area posted 33.5 per cent higher revenues.

"These third-quarter results reflect the coordinated efforts of DCT Abu Dhabi along with its tourism stakeholders and partners into delivering a compelling and attractive leisure and business destination - as well as a world-class events venue - to the international traveller," said Saif Saeed Ghobash, under-secretary of DCT Abu Dhabi.

"These results are especially impressive as summer is traditionally a quieter time in the region's tourism industry, and the numbers have been underpinned by some truly exceptional events, which have served to elevate Abu Dhabi's global standing and reputation," he added.