Abu Dhabi Hotel Occupancy Soars to 62.9 Percent in June

Abu Dhabi's hospitality sector recorded strong growth in demand, occupancy and revenues in June, according to STR's preliminary data for the month.



Based on daily data from June, demand for hotels increased 23.0 per cent with occupancy levels climbing up 16.8 per cent to 62.9 per cent, the highest for a June since 2014.

Average daily rate (ADR) rose 7.2 per cent to Dh339.31 ($92.3) and revenue per available room (RevPAR) also jumped 25.2 per cent to Dh213.43 ($58.0)

STR analysts note that following the end of Ramadan on June 4, performance levels rose significantly with June 6 seeing the highest year-over-year percentage changes in the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 102.3 per cent), ADR (up 60.5 per cent) and RevPAR (up 224.7 per cent).

Supply was up 5.4 per cent compared to June 2018.