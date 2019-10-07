Abu Dhabi Non-Oil Trade Reaches $33 Billion in 7 Months

The value of non-oil foreign merchandise trade through Abu Dhabi ports stood at Dh121.5 billion ($33 billion) by the end of the first seven months of 2019, a media report said.







Saudi Arabia comes on top of Abu Dhabi's trade partners with a total amount of Dh5.1 billion during July, followed by the US, Dh1.18 billion, Kuwait, Dh950 million, and then Japan, Dh916 million, reported state news agency Wam, citing figures revealed by the Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi (SCAD).



At the monthly level, the non-oil foreign merchandise trade through Abu Dhabi ports amounted to about Dh7.48 billion, in imports; Dh4.71 billion, in exports, and Dh4.755 billion in re-exports.



Manufactures accounted for 77.4 percent of the emirate's total exports, with a total amount of around Dh26 billion. F&B exports are valued at Dh3.62 billion.



Transport equipment and parts took the lion's share of re-exports during the seven months of the year, Dh14.51 billion, followed by consumer goods, Dh5.81 billion and production articles, Dh5.57 billion.



Manufactures accounted for Dh24.82 billion of the emirate's imports followed by transport equipment and parts, Dh13.5 billion, production articles, Dh8.53 billion and consumer goods, Dh5.98 billion.