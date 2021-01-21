Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2021: 'It is time for Green Recovery'

Similar to all of the other global events held over the past several months, the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week has been taking place in virtual space, bringing world leaders, experts, investors, and policymakers all together to discuss prospective plans connected to a number of issues that matter more than anything else in today's world.

Explore the 2021 edition of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week which has been reimagined for 2021 to ensure the safety of all participants and to help set agenda for green recovery from COVID-19.

Learn more through the link in our bio.#ADSW#ADSWSummit#ADSW2021#ADSWVirtual pic.twitter.com/rrGqLnAxW5 — ADSW (@ADSWagenda) January 17, 2021

The event, held online exceptionally this year, has become a global platform for organizations, individuals, and entities to convene and explore the different solutions that can help the world tackle issues such as the environment, renewable energy, resources management, smart cities, and the climate crisis.

Attracting the attention of people from across the world, the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week provides insights from different experiences to help develop a number of novel ideas meant to achieve an environment-friendly world, such as the use of renewable energy sources, utilizing technology in building smart cities in addition to creating a resilient economy.

For 2021, discussions have been heavily focused on the pandemic experiences as the world slowly emerges from an unusual emergency. This has inspired participants to engage in conversations based on real incidents they have just experienced less than a year ago, particularly the disruption that has affected every aspect of life during the first months of the outbreak.

UAE recognised as one of the lowest #greenhouse gas emission producers for oil and gas

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week sees virtual discussions on clean energy, climate action#uae #abudhabi #oilandgashttps://t.co/npH0JXCBGN — Gulf News (@gulf_news) January 19, 2021

In several sessions, speakers have emphasized 2021 being the golden chance for a "global green recovery," targeting efforts towards reviving the troubled global economy and pushing the production wheel to take sustainability into account.

Since the event has been coordinated by the Abu Dhabi-based renewable energy company Masdar, the CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi made a speech on Tuesday in which he presented his company's main project; the city of Masdar, with its low-carbon community, it serves as a solid example of what smart cities will be like in the future, in terms of infrastructure, architecture, lifestyle, and technology.

Hazza bin Zayed opens Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit, which is discussing ways to achieve a sustainable post-Covid-19 recovery, and calls on participating leaders, officials and experts to unify efforts to help economies rebound and build a more sustainable future for all. pic.twitter.com/ieYwzy5yKH — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) January 19, 2021

Amongst the event's guests was Prince Albert II of Monaco who delivered a speech in which he urged the international community to learn from the pandemic lessons, reevaluate priorities and work together to meet the United Nations’ Sustainable Development goals."

Have you attended any of the event's sessions? Which topics do you think need to be discussed more in future conversations when it comes to sustainability?