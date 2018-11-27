According to Sisi, It Is Egypt's Fuel for Its Developments Program

President Sisi tours the Cairo International Exhibition and Conference on Information and Telecommunication Technology. (Cairo ICT 2018)

Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi said Sunday that the Communication and Information Technology (CIT) sector has become a key element in supporting the country’s development plans.



In a speech at the opening session of the second edition of the Cairo International Exhibition and Conference on Information and Telecommunication Technology (Cairo ICT 2018), he stressed that Egypt has given great attention to that sector with the aim of developing and updating the communication infrastructure, establishing smart cities and enabling all citizens to use digital services.



A presentation on the government's experience in upgrading and developing the telecommunications sector was given at the conference, said presidential spokesman Ambassador Bassam Radi.

Sisi also reviewed the fields of cooperation and exchange of experiences in this regard with a number of regional and international bodies.



Radi stressed that the exhibition has become attractive to many regional and world experts, pioneers and investors from various technological sectors.



Sisi toured a number of government pavilions at the event, including the ministries of finance, transport, interior, military production, higher education and vocational education Other pavilions included the post office and national anti-corruption academy and some private company showrooms, such as mobile networks and fiber optic manufacturing.



Radi explained that Sisi was briefed on the most significant government efforts within the country’s intense plans to move towards an integrated government and digital community.



Egypt has been working on developing its government’s e-portal, integrating its national systems and databases, creating one-stop outlets for investors, automating tax and customs systems and launching email services.



In addition, it has been using simulation systems on training on driving trains, developing a railway control system, automating public services provided by the interior ministry, manufacturing electric meters and developing the digital education system.



Sisi was also briefed on the efforts to upgrade the services provided by mobile network companies and the latest fourth-generation (4G) technologies.



The president announced the launch of the Africa Games and Digital Applications Initiative. The ministry of communications will be handling its implementation in cooperation with the concerned bodies.



He said the initiative aims at training 10,000 Egyptian and African youth to develop games and applications, encouraging the establishment of 100 start-up companies in this field.