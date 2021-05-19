ADNOC Invests $318 Million to Sustain Production of 650,000 bpd On Its Largest Onshore Asset

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced Tuesday the details of an investment worth to $318 million (AED1.16 billion) to connect newly drilled smart wells to the main production facilities at Bu Hasa, which will sustain production capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) at ADNOC’s largest onshore asset.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract has been awarded in two packages by ADNOC’s subsidiary, ADNOC Onshore, state news agency WAM reported.

The first package is valued at up to $158.6 million (AED582 million) and has been awarded to China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co. Ltd, while the second, with a value of up to $159.1 million (AED 583.9 million) - has been awarded to Robt Stone (ME) LLC.

The contracts's duration is up to three years, with the option of a two-year extension.

In this regard, Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director, said: "This EPC award demonstrates how ADNOC is leveraging advanced technologies, such as smart wells with state-of-the-art remote capabilities, to drive higher performance from our assets and resources, and to generate additional value."

"The award underpins our strategic objectives to expand production capacity and create a more profitable upstream business with over half of the contract value flowing back into the UAE’s economy, supporting local businesses and stimulating economic growth."

According to WAM, the EPC contract will see up to 260 conventional and non-conventional smart wells installed, which enable remote operations. The installed tie-ins will be different from traditional tie-ins previously used by ADNOC Onshore, as the contractors will procure all required equipment on an upfront basis allowing for faster construction and well hand-over.

In 2018, ADNOC awarded a contract for the Bu Hasa Integrated Field Development Project (BUIFDP) to increase the production capacity of the asset to 650,000 bpd and sustain long-term production as part of its strategy to expand its crude oil production capacity to 5 million bpd by 2030. This new award builds on the substantial progress made to date and will enable ADNOC Onshore to unlock greater value from the asset.