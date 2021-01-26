ADNOC Remains UAE's Most Valuable Brand

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), Etisalat and Emirates are the three most valuable brands of 2021 from the UAE among the world’s top 500 brands.

According to Brand Finance’s latest report, Etisalat, which operates the fastest network in world, has been rated Middle East’s strongest brand with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 87.4 out of 100 and only brand in region with AAA brand strength rating, Brand Finance said on Tuesday.

Adnoc slipped three slots to 163rd but still maintained its position as the most valuable brand for the third consecutive year. Etisalat improved from 225th to 208th and Emirates airline moved from 300th to 421st in Brand Finance’s Global 500 ranking.

The study covers factors such as marketing investment, customer perceptions, staff satisfaction, corporate reputation and revenue forecasts. All these factors put the UAE’s largest telecom operator among the top 25 brands globally on Brand Strength Index.

“The resilience of Adnoc’s brand value, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, is a testament to the vision of our wise leadership throughout Adnoc’s unification and transformation, helping to secure the Group’s position as a responsible and sustainable driver of economic growth in the UAE now and for many generations to come,” said Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Adnoc Group CEO.

“As the UAE approaches its 50th anniversary in December, the nation continues to flourish and showcase its accomplishments in undertaking an impressive growth trajectory. The nation’s world-class brands are helping spearhead global transformation across their respective industries – from Adnoc’s innovation in sustainability, Etisalat’s accomplishment becoming the fastest network globally, DP World’s position as a leader in logistics to Emirates flying the flag – quite literally – the world over,” said David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance.

“Recent events have truly demonstrated the nation’s position on the global stage, from its efforts in the face of the pandemic, including international aid to vaccine development, to the historic peace deal with Israel - the UAE is demonstrating that it is a force to be reckoned with,” he said.

Haigh said when Covid-19 struck in 2020, Etisalat led from the front ensuring business continuity, robust e-governance, enablement of smart cities and remote learning, to help drive the digital future of the UAE.

Adnoc managed to successfully shelter its brand value during an incredibly challenging year for its industry, with only a 6 per cent brand value loss to $10.8 billion, making it the most resilient of all National Oil Companies (NOC) globally.

Haigh said Adnoc’s enduring brand strength reflects the strength of its reputation as an industry leader in both cost and carbon efficient oil production, a critical driver of innovation and technology in the UAE and a partner of choice for local and international investors.

Regionally, Saudi Aramco retains its position as the region’s most valuable brand, despite recording a 20 per cent brand value loss to $37.5 billion.

Globally, Apple jumped to first positions followed by Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, Walmart, Facebook, ICBC, Verison and WeChat.