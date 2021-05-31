ADX to List $1Billion Bonds of Abu Dhabi Ports

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has announced it will be listing on June 3, $1 billion bonds of Abu Dhabi Ports, which were issued under its Euro Medium Term Note Programme (EMTN Programme).

The announcement was made by ADX on its website and stated that the bonds will be listed in one tranche, according to the pricing term sheet.



Abu Dhabi Ports, the emirate’s premier global trade and logistics enabler had last month

announced that the bonds would be jointly listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and ADX.



Following the issue of The Notes, it was more than 4.5 times over-subscribed at its peak. The Notes mature on May 6, 2031 and carry a coupon of 2.5% per annum.



Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and debt refinancing. The settlement of the offering is expected to occur on 6 May 2021 and is subject to customary settlement conditions.



Citi, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Standard Chartered Bank acted as Joint Global Coordinators for the transaction along with HSBC, Mizuho and Societe Generale as active Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners and BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB and SMBC Nikko acted as passive Joint Lead Managers.