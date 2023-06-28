ALBAWABA – The potential risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI) have sparked widespread debates and concerns that AI will bring about the apocalypse.

Many speculate that AI could pose an existential risk to humanity if left unchecked. However, it is crucial to separate fact from fiction and evaluate the feasibility of these doomsday scenarios.

In this article, we will explore various perspectives on the subject, delving into both the popular notions and expert opinions surrounding the potential destruction caused by AI.

The Hypothetical "Paperclips of Doom"

One frequently discussed disaster scenario involves the idea that machines with superintelligence could surpass human capabilities, escape human control, and refuse to be deactivated.

This notion has raised concerns among AI scholars like Yoshua Bengio, who warns that machines with self-preservation goals could spell trouble.

However, it is important to note that such machines do not currently exist. Additionally, the exploration of their potential dangers often falls within the realms of philosophy and science fiction, according to a recent feature run by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

A prominent figure in this discourse is philosopher Nick Bostrom, who introduced the concept of an "intelligence explosion."

According to Bostrom, superintelligent machines could start designing their own machines, leading to unprecedented consequences. He illustrated this idea with a hypothetical scenario featuring an AI assigned to maximize paperclip production, ultimately converting the entire Earth and even parts of the observable universe into paperclips.

While Bostrom's ideas have influenced notable individuals like Elon Musk and Professor Stephen Hawking, they are largely regarded as speculative and disconnected from our current reality.

Dispelling the "Terminator" Fallacy

The portrayal of malevolent AI, often exemplified by Arnold Schwarzenegger's red-eyed cyborg in the "Terminator" series, has captivated audiences and fueled fears of AI-driven human annihilation.

However, experts widely dismiss the notion of physical extermination by AI as pure science fiction.

The Stop Killer Robots campaign group, for instance, categorically stated in a 2021 report that such a science fiction concept is unlikely to become a reality in the foreseeable future, if ever.

Nonetheless, the ethical implications of granting machines the power to make life-and-death decisions remain a valid concern worth addressing.

Kerstin Dautenhahn, an expert in robotics from Waterloo University, told AFP that AI itself is not inherently evil or malicious.

She emphasized that "robots are not evil," but acknowledged the potential for programmers to design them to perform harmful actions.

Responsible AI development and adherence to ethical programming standards play a pivotal role in ensuring the ethical use of AI technologies.

The Threat of Harmful Chemicals

Moving away from science fiction and into the realm of realistic concerns, some experts worry that "bad actors" could utilize AI to create toxins or develop new viruses, posing a threat to global safety.

Notably, large language models like GPT-3, which powers ChatGPT, have demonstrated impressive capabilities in generating innovative chemical agents.

In an experiment conducted by a group of scientists, their AI model was adjusted to search for harmful molecules, resulting in the generation of approximately 40,000 potentially toxic agents in less than six hours, as reported in the Nature Machine Intelligence journal.

Joanna Bryson, an AI expert from the Hertie School in Berlin, in a statement to AFP, acknowledged the possibility of someone finding ways to expedite the spread of poisonous substances, like anthrax, using AI.

However, she asserted that this remains a horrible and awful weapon rather than an existential threat.

Proper regulations and safeguards are crucial to mitigate any potential misuse of AI in the creation of harmful substances.

The Future of Humanity

When contemplating the potential impact of AI, some experts speculate on the long-term evolutionary consequences.

Philosopher Huw Price, in a promotional video for Cambridge University's Centre for the Study of Existential Risk, mentions the bleakest scenario where our species might eventually reach its end without a successor.

However, he also highlights the more optimistic possibility of humans augmenting themselves with advanced technology, thereby ensuring survival.

This viewpoint suggests that, although the purely biological human species may eventually cease to exist. But humans equipped with enabling technology can continue to thrive.

In 2014, Stephen Hawking asserted that AI machines could render our species unable to compete and ultimately bring about the end of humanity.

Similarly, Geoffrey Hinton, a renowned figure in machine learning, speculates that "superintelligences" could surpass human intelligence. He suggests that humanity may only be a transient phase in the evolution of intelligence.

While concerns about the potential risks associated with AI are valid, it is crucial to approach the subject with a balanced perspective.

Many doomsday scenarios often stem from speculative fiction rather than concrete evidence.

By understanding the limitations of current AI technologies and emphasizing responsible development, we can mitigate potential risks and harness the benefits of AI in a way that aligns with human interests and well-being.