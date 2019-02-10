AI Threatens Women's Jobs More Than Men's: IMF Chief at World Government Summit
IMF chief Christine Lagarde told CNN's Richard Quest that there were 3% more women's jobs vulnerable to AI than men's. (AFP)
Follow >
Click here to add Christine Lagarde as an alert
Disable alert for Christine Lagarde,
Click here to add International Monetary Fund as an alert
Disable alert for International Monetary Fund
Artificial Intelligence, known as AI, poses a bigger threat to women’s jobs than men’s, International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said on Sunday at the World Government Summit in Dubai.
“AI and fourth industrial revolution will have a more severe impact on women than men, because many of the tasks that are done by women are more routine tasks that are more easily automated and can be substituted by AI and other tech devices,” she said.
According to Lagarde, 11 per cent of women’s jobs will be affected by AI, opposed to nine per cent of men’s jobs.
Read More
World Government Summit: AI to Affect 45 Percent of Jobs
UAE Leads Dialogues in Technology at World Government Summit
She said that even her role would ultimately be impacted by the development of technology.
Lagarde also spoke of the current challenges faced by the world: Trade tensions and tariff escalation, financial tightening, Uncertainty related to Brexit, and finally the accelerated slowdown of the Chinese economy.
Moderated by CNN’s Richard Quest, the IMF chief spoke of the fact that the UK will “never have it as good as it does now” due to its imminent departure from the European Union after it voted to leave the bloc in summer of 2016.
Apart from these, Lagarde highlighted the importance of trust for economic growth in countries and the detrimental effects corruption has on an economy.
“All corruption erodes trust and trust is at the heart of economic relations, the more corruption you have the slower the growth,” she said.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
RELATED ARTICLES
- Iraq strife could trigger higher oil prices - IMF’s Lagarde
- World Bank: weak governance in Middle East takes its toll on economic performance
- World Bank: weak governance in Middle East takes toll on economic performance
- Ooredoo supports launch of World Economic Forum’s industry gender gap report
- Saudi women and opportunities in the business world: glass ceiling or bottomless pit?