AI Tops the Agenda of Crisis and Emergency Management Conference in UAE

The upcoming 6th Crisis and Emergency Management Conference, CEMC 2019, is set to explore issues critical in the crisis and disaster management sector, with a particular focus on Artificial Intelligence, AI, among other policies and frameworks designed to reduce.

The conference, held by the UAE National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, will take place on 11th and 12th March in Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island.

This year's theme is 'Future Foresight of Emergencies and Crises: Capabilities and Challenges'.

Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Hosani, Director-General of NCEMA, said the first day of the event will focus on the future of AI technology and explore Singapore’s experience in building smart cities and protection from crises. "It will showcase how to best employ this technology to counter and predict crises, enhance preparedness to manage major events," he added.

"The gathering will also explore Italy’s experience and the lessons learned from Expo Milan 2015 to forecast challenges and solutions as part of the UAE’s preparations to host Expo 2020 Dubai. Ways of ensuring a smooth flow of pilgrims during the Hajj pilgrimage season will also be on the table on the first day of the event," he explained.

Dr. Al Hosani added that discussions on the second day will focus on various policies and frameworks designed to reduce risks. These include the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction; governance in emergency and crisis management systems, and frameworks for natural disaster and emergency management. He went on to note that the experience of the United States, US, in recovering from Hurricane Harvey; Rwanda's experience in recovering from the consequences of destructive civil wars, as well as Oman’s experience in recovering from Cyclone Mekunu, will also be a part of the discussions.

He explained that over two days of the conference, workshops will revolve around critical topics in the emergency, crisis and disaster management. "On the first day, workshops will be held to tackle the roles individuals can play in emergency-responses such as the UAE’s National Volunteer Program for Emergencies, Crises and Disasters, foresee the unpredictable in organisational response to unpredictable threats. Achievements made by Arab states in implementing the Sendai Framework and countering biological, radioactive and nuclear emergencies, will also be discussed," Dr. Al Hosani said.

Similar workshops will tackle vital issues including management of significant events such as the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, as well as response to the national cybersecurity crises and the national early warning systems.

"The participation of elite officials, experts, academics and experts involved in discussing vital issues to foresee the future of emergency and crisis management, provides an ideal opportunity to shape new ideas for exploring the outlook for future advanced methods to counter disasters and reduce their consequences, to minimize both human and material loss," Dr. Al Hosani continued.

Choosing the theme Future Foresight of Emergencies and Crises: Capabilities and Challenges for the sixth edition of the event was driven by NCEMA’s awareness of the critical importance of cooperation and teamwork among states for building a new future for a crisis, disaster and emergency management while facing increasing challenges. The aim is to lay a solid foundation for a risk-free and crisis-free world in the hope of achieving sustainable development centred around the protection of life and gains, he said.

Launched in 2008, the Crisis and Emergency Management Conference became the first and most high-profile industry event in the Middle East and succeeded in attracting significant attention in the region and beyond by bringing together high-profile figures from Arab and other countries and high-calibre experts and strategists from across the world.