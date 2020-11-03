Air Arabia Tops Airfinance Journal’s List of Top 100 Global Airlines

Air Arabia has been ranked number one on Airfinance Journal’s list of top 100 global airlines, said a WAM report.

Airfinance evaluated the performance of 100 airlines worldwide, based on a set of operational and financial parameters, including total revenue, net income, Ebtidar margins, fixed charges, liquidity, leverage, fleet size, and average age of fleet, with Air Arabia coming top, for the first time.

The top 100 airlines list measured the financial and performance metrics of all 100 airlines’ last twelve-month figures from 31st March 2019 to 31st March 2020. Air Arabia’s top overall ranking ahead of 99 other global airline companies came after scoring highest average across all variable metrics that the report took into consideration.

Airfinance Journal ‘The Airline Analyst’ is considered the most comprehensive and detailed picture of airlines’ financial and operational data available in the market.