Air Cargo Volume Rises 1 Percent

Worldwide air cargo volume increased by 1% in week 11 of the year compared with the previous week. Worldwide capacity remained unchanged, according to WorldACD Market Data.

On a regional level, the origins Asia Pacific and Middle East & South Asia did best with a volume increase of 4% week-over-week, while the origins Europe and North America showed a decrease (-2%).

The average worldwide yield/rate in week 11 increased compared with week 10.