  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Air Cargo Volume Rises 1 Percent

Air Cargo Volume Rises 1 Percent

Published March 29th, 2021 - 10:00 GMT
Air Cargo Volume Rises 1 Percent
On a regional level, the origins Asia Pacific and Middle East & South Asia did besS. Shutterstock)
Highlights
The average worldwide yield/rate in week 11 increased compared with week 10.

Worldwide air cargo volume increased by 1% in week 11 of the year compared with the previous week. Worldwide capacity remained unchanged, according to WorldACD Market Data.

On a regional level, the origins Asia Pacific and Middle East & South Asia did best with a volume increase of 4% week-over-week, while the origins Europe and North America showed a decrease (-2%).
The average worldwide yield/rate in week 11 increased compared with week 10.
IATA: Global Air Cargo Volume Bounces Back in January to Pre-Pandemic Levels
Global Air Cargo Demand Falls 10.6 Percent in 2020
Air Cargo December Numbers Show Signs of Recovery
Tags:Air CargoWorldACD Market

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright 2021 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...