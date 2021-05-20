Air France KLM Appoints New Country Sales Manager for KSA, Bahrain

Air France KLM Group (Middle East) has appointed a new Country Sales Manager for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and Bahrain.



Raza Syed, who is currently Country Sales Manager in Bahrain, will take on the new role, following the retirement of Hamid Sait, on June 1.



Syed joined Air France KLM Group in 1999 and has held a range of managerial positions within the Group in the Middle East, from Regional Pricing Manager to Sales Manager in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Country Manager of Bahrain.



Yeshwant Pawar, General Manager, Gulf, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, Air France KLM commented: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Raza Syed to his new role in which he will bring a lot of regional experience. On behalf of the Group, I would also like to thank Hamid Sait for his outstanding contribution to our success over more than 35 years of service. He has been a true inspiration to us all.”