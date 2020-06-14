Air France to Launch 3 Flights Between Dubai and Paris

Air France has announced plans to launch three dedicated flights to Paris. France, from Dubai to help impacted persons return home safely.

The flights will be operated using an Airbus A350-900 and will take off on June 14, 18 and 21. The special flights will depart Dubai at 00:40 (local time) and arrive in Paris at 06:10 (local time).



These flights are bookable online and via the travel trade, the airline said in a statement.