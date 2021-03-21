Air India Express Opens Bookings from Abu Dhabi to India till October End

Air India Express has opened bookings for seats on flights to India from March 28 till October 29.

The sale of tickets is on flights from Abu Dhabi to destinations in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Punjab, said Arabian Travel Agency – the general sales agent for Air India Express.

Every week, there are four services from Abu Dhabi to Kochi, Kozhikode, Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram; three to Mangalore; and one each to Tiruchirappalli and Amritsar.

The lowest fare on Kerala sector is Dh520 and Mangalore at Dh590. A seat to Tiruchirappalli comes at Dh1,040 and Amritsar at Dh420.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Phase 10 of the Vade Bharat Mission repatriation flights to India, running from March 1 to 28, have been receiving good demand, said a sales executive at Arabian Travel Agency

“The ticket sales have remained steady so far this year. In fact, there are more takers for seats this month compared to February.”

The executive added: “Passengers need to be aware that they need to upload their negative PCR test report on the Air Suvidha portal. Or else they would be denied boarding. The PCR test is mandatory for children, too.”

Till date, more than 6.7 million people have been repatriated to India from across the world, according to Hardeep Singh Puri, Indian Civil Aviation Minister.

On Friday, more than 3,900 people were repatriated on 24 flights from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah airports. The ongoing phase of Vande Bharat Mission ends on March 28.