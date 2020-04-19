Air India Extends Suspension of Services till May 31 Due to COVID-19

Air India, the flag carrier airline of India, on Saturday announced an extension on cancellation of services till May 31. With the latest development, hopes of immediate repatriation for expats in UAE remain uncertain.

On April 14, Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi had extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 and it was believed that flight service will resume from that time.

However, Air India noted that in the light of the 'ongoing global health concerns', the airline is stopping all booking for all international services till May 31.

"Bookings for select domestic flights for travel from May 4 and for international flights for travel from June 1 onwards are open," Air India said.

Ticket bookings from June for both Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express are now open.

"The situation is being constantly reviewed and updated."

Air India Express Abu Dhabi's office confirmed the latest development.