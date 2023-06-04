Air New Zealand tops list as best airline for 7th time since 2013

ALBAWABA - Air New Zealand (Air NZ) has emerged as the top-ranked airline in the world for the seventh time since 2013.

This ranking comes from the evaluation of safety and product ratings by AirlineRatings.com, a renowned aviation website.

This new ranking follows Qatar Airways' two-year reign (2021 and 2022) as the top airline.

Air NZ was named the best airline in the economy class category, while Qatar Airways topped the list in the business class category, and Singapore Airlines was the best in the first class category.

Jeffrey Thomas, the editor-in-chief of AirlineRatings.com, stated that New Zealand's airline secured the first position in several key areas, despite being very close to the top five positions.

Here is the ranking:

1. Air New Zealand

2. Qatar Airways

3. Etihad Airways

4. Korean Air

5. Singapore Airlines

6. Qantas

7. Virgin Australia/Virgin Atlantic

8. EVA Air

9. Cathay Pacific Airways

10. Emirates