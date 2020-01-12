Airbus Delivers 863 Commercial Jets to 99 Customers in 2019

Airbus delivered 863 commercial aircraft to 99 customers in 2019, outpacing its previous output record set in 2018 by eight per cent.

In the 17th yearly production increase in a row, Airbus progressed on the transition to all NEO variants and by year end Airbus had delivered 173 wide-body aircraft, its highest number in a single year.



In 2019, deliveries comprised:



A220 Family: 48 v 20 in 2018 (since the A220 became part of the Airbus Family: 1 July 2018)

A320 Family: 642 v 626 in 2018. Of these, 551 were NEO Family v 386 in 2018

A330 Family: 53 v 49 in 2018. Of these, 41 were NEO Family v 3 in 2018

A350 Family: 112 v 93 in 2018. Of these, 25 were A350-1000 v 14 in 2018

A380: 8 v 12 in 2018



Airbus had a strong year of sales with a total of 1,131 new orders.



Net orders reached 768, compared to 747 in 2018, underlining customer endorsements in all market segments and taking Airbus’ overall historical cumulative net orders over the 20,000 mark.



The A220 achieved 63 net orders, confirming it as the leading aircraft in its category. The A320 Family continued its success with 654 net orders including an outstanding market response for the new A321XLR.



At year end, the current Airbus wide-body offering comprised sales and repeat orders of 32 A350 Family and 89 A330 Family aircraft. Cancellations of 363 reflect specific airline situations in 2019 as well as the decision to end A380 production. At the turn of the year, Airbus’ backlog stood at 7,482 aircraft.



“I am happy to see our commercial aircraft order and delivery numbers reflecting the continuous efforts to better serve our customers and bring our competitive products and services to the market", said Guillaume Faury, Airbus chief executive officer. "I sincerely thank our customers for their loyalty and the Airbus teams and our industry partners who made it possible."