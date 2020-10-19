  1. Home
Airlines Urge Governments to Replace Quarantines with Rapid Tests

Published October 19th, 2020 - 01:00 GMT
Millions of jobs - at airlines, airports and travel related businesses such as hotels and restaurants - are affected. (Shutterstock)
What will it take to get people flying again? International air traffic is down 92% this year as travelers worry about catching COVID-19 and government travel bans and quarantine rules make planning difficult.


One thing airlines believe could help is to have rapid virus tests of all passengers before departure, report AP.

Scattered experiments on improving safety are under way around the world, and a UN organization is leading talks to set guidelines. There is a lot at stake.

With no end in sight to the pandemic, the near total halt to international travel will hinder economies as they try to bounce back from recession and return to normal levels of business activity. Millions of jobs - at airlines, airports and travel related businesses such as hotels and restaurants - are affected.

