Ajay Banga nominated to lead World Bank

ALBAWABA - The United Stated has nominated ex-Mastercard chief executive Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

David Malpass, an American economic analyst who has been the chief of the World Bank since 2019, announced his intentions to quit office earlier this month.

Joe Biden has nominated, Ajay Banga, the former chief executive of Mastercard, an Indian American, to be the next president of the World Bank. A smart choice, a matter of pride for Sikhs, and a downer for Hindu supremacists. pic.twitter.com/LeQPTzihlZ — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) February 23, 2023

Ajaypal Banga is an Indian-American business executive, who is currently Vice Chairman at General Atlantic.

In a statement, Biden said to pick Banga because of his experience in the challenges facing developing countries and his "critical experience mobilizing public-private resources to tackle the most urgent challenges of our time, including climate change."