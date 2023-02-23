Ajay Banga nominated to lead World Bank

  1. Home
Published February 23rd, 2023 - 03:48 GMT
World Bank
Ajay Banga, ex-president and chief executive officer of Mastercard USA, attends the India Economic Summit in New Delhi on October 5, 2017.

ALBAWABA - The United Stated has nominated ex-Mastercard chief executive Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

David Malpass, an American economic analyst who has been the chief of the World Bank since 2019, announced his intentions to quit office earlier this month.

Ajaypal Banga is an Indian-American business executive, who is currently Vice Chairman at General Atlantic.

In a statement, Biden said to pick Banga because of his experience in the challenges facing developing countries and his "critical experience mobilizing public-private resources to tackle the most urgent challenges of our time, including climate change."

