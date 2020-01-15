Akon To Create Own Cryptocurrency-powered City

Acclaimed singer Akon has set the ball rolling on a futuristic city in Senegal.

Hi-tech 'Akon City' will use cryptocurrency and be a place without borders, he said in Abu Dhabi.

Senegal, Akon said, is at the "perfect place" as its six hours from Dubai, London, Morocco and the US.

"Akon City is going to be a pilot of what a city in Africa can be. It's a very futuristic city. It's crypto-based. All the latest technologies that exist today will be implemented within the city. It will be built entirely by young generation, minds with futuristic thoughts and no borders. Really what a futuristic city can become in Africa," Akon said during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

The city will use cryptocurrency Akoin, which Akon said, was an idea he drew from unique mode of trade in some villages in Africa.

"Akoin is more of a futuristic play. I am realising how much control Africans need to have on their own finances. Beautiful thing about Africa is that not only we create our own jobs but also our own trading mechanism. Certain villages in Africa use cellphone minutes as currencies to buy bread or fruit," he said and added cryptocurrency is secure one in graft-ridden Africa.

Meanwhile, Akon, the co-founder and chairman, Akon Lighting Africa and Akon Lightening America, stressed urgent need for steps for all corners to save the world.

"Areas where it used to be hot all year round are now snowing, and where it used to be snowing, the ice is melting. There are lot more natural disasters. It's like earth is talking to us and we are literally, clearly ignoring it. Our arrogance has to be put aside. We have to focus on climate if we don't we will be walking towards very disastrous future."