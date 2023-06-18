Alex Shevchenko: What Blockchain Can Learn From Web2

In all discussions on technology, there are the revolutionary utopians and the pragmatic realists. Both camps are often critical of each other. For one group, blockchain is a revolutionary technology about to reshape history and geopolitics.



For the second, it has the as yet largely unrealized potential to solve the question of trust on the Internet. It’s an operational efficiency, not a new system of trust between people and government, or a replacement for the petro-dollar.

He believes blockchain developers urgently need to learn from and assimilate with the best of Web2, particularly when it comes to consumer acquisition and UX.

Alex Shevchenko, the CEO and Co-Founder of Aurora, doesn’t fit nearly into either of these camps. He believes blockchain developers urgently need to learn from and assimilate with the best of Web2, particularly when it comes to consumer acquisition and UX. At the same time, he clearly believes the significance of blockchain goes beyond mere economics. Can the Aurora Cloud play a role, and why are Ethereum Virtual Machines built on Near Protocol appropriate for the use-cases the team are planning?





