Alibaba Reveals First-Ever Cloud-Enabled Digital Pin At Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Alibaba Group, the Worldwide TOP Partner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has unveiled the Alibaba Cloud Pin, a cloud-based digital pin, for the broadcasting and media professionals at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.
The pin can be worn either as a badge or attached to a lanyard. The digital wearable is designed to enable media professionals working at the International Broadcasting Centre (IBC) and Main Press Centre (MPC) to engage with each other and exchange social media contact information in a safe and interactive manner during the upcoming Olympic Games between July 23 and August 8.
“Today more than ever we look to engage people around the world through our digital ecosystem and connect them with the spirit of Tokyo 2020,” said Christopher Carroll, Director of Digital Engagement and Marketing at the International Olympic Committee. “We are excited to be partnering with Alibaba to support us in our digital transformation journey and to help us build engagement ahead of the Olympic Games.”
As the official Cloud Services partner of the IOC, Alibaba Cloud offers world-class cloud computing infrastructure and cloud services to help enabling the Olympic Games to digitalize its operations to be more efficient, effective, secure and engaging for fans, broadcasters and athletes from Tokyo 2020 onwards.
In addition for Tokyo 2020, Alibaba Cloud and Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) launched OBS Cloud, an innovative broadcasting solution that operates entirely on the cloud, to help transform the media industry for the digital era.
