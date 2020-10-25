Alibaba, Saudi Authority Ink Agreement to Develop AI-Driven Smart Cities

Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) has announced that it has signed an agreement with Alibaba Cloud to drive KSA Smart Cities Innovation through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and empower them with intelligence-driven smart city solutions.

The announcement came at the Global AI Summit, the world's premier platform for dialogue that brings together stakeholders from public sector, academia and private sector, including technology companies, investors, entrepreneurs and startups, to shape the future of AI.



The inaugural edition of the summit organised by the SDAIA, took place virtually from October 21 to 22.



The Saudi entity said the partnership will support kingdom’s journey to develop world-class smart cities that can efficiently respond to the citizens needs while improving the quality of life, and to transform KSA to become more socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable.

It will also utilize data and AI to make the cities smarter while improving their safety and security, it added.



SDAIA said under this agreement, Alibaba Cloud will be working collaboratively to develop digital and AI solutions in several key sectors.

These include: safety and security, mobility, urban planning, energy, education and health by leveraging the power of its AI Platform to empower cities to intelligently manage city services and to create solutions that will make them more resilient and responsive to the needs of the citizens.

According to SDAIA, Alibaba will be supporting the acceleration of the transformation of the cities, through enabling intelligence-driven technologies and AI techniques that will fuel sustainable economic development and a high quality of life.

Phillip Liu, General Manager (MEA) for Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said: "We are very pleased to join hands with SDAIA and get an opportunity to contribute to the development of this world-class digital transformation project."

"With our proven cloud and AI products and the expertise from SDAIA, we look forward to bringing positive changes into the lives of Saudis and make our humble contribution to the realization of Vision 2030," he added.