Alizz Islamic Bank, Al Raffd Fund Sign Agreement to Support Oman SMEs
Alizz Islamic Bank has signed a MoU with Al Raffd Fund in the field of financing SMEs, reported Oman Observer.
The partnership will see nominated entrepreneurs of Al Raffd Fund benefiting from the services provided by Alizz Islamic Bank in the event that the amount exceeds the funding limit of the financing ceiling of the fund’s financing programmes.
Read More
What to Look for When Hiring Top Talent for Your SME
Saudi Arabia Launches Digital Financial Platform to Support SMEs
Yasir Sameer al Azzawi, Head of SME Banking of Alizz Islamic Bank said that the lender’s SME banking solutions assist local entrepreneurs and SMEs achieve their business goals through an array of innovative Shari’ah-compliant solutions developed by our team of experts.
Alizz Islamic Bank offers Shari’ah-compliant banking solutions using Islamic contracts such as Ijarah, Murabahah, diminishing Musharakah as well as Kafalah, Wakalah, and Mudharaba.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
- Jordan secures EU finance for socioeconomic and environmental programs
- Oman Oil Marketing Company joins hands with Al Raffd Fund to empower entrepreneurs with marketing support
- Ooredoo signs MoU with Al Raffd Fund to enhance the efficiency of 621 Sanad Service Centres across Oman
- Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development signs MoU with ADIB to deploy financing for SMEs
- Ooredoo Grows Entrepreneurship Programme With First Partner in Salalah
- GCC markets under selling pressure in Feb-06.