All the Countries You Can Visit During UAE's 4-Day Weekend Under 5 Hours

Plan your last-minute holiday now. (Shutterstock)

It is a short working week in the UAE as two-day holiday is slated for both public and private sectors on the occasion of the 47th National Day.

Most residents working in private companies and the public sector will enjoy a four-day-long weekend from Friday to Monday. Offices will resume on December 4, 2018.

It is the perfect reason for a quick getaway, and in case you haven't planned anything, here are our last-minute options -- with travel time under five hours!

Read More

Unlock New Opportunities for Your Business via This New Platform by Expo 2020 Dubai

Abu Dhabi Allows Use of Personal Cars as Uber Taxi

Take your pick:

1. Georgia

You might have heard many of your colleagues head to Georgia for a long weekend. And this place is worth a visit with its scenic mountains and valleys.

Dig into the history of the place by visiting Tbilisi, the capital city. While there, bite into the popular dish Khachapuri (bread with cheese filling), Chakhokhbili (stewed chicken with fresh herbs).

Flight time: 3 hours 32 minutes.

Currency value: 1 UAE dirham = 0.73 Georgian Lari.

2. Istanbul

Explore the colourful Grand Bazaar, the biggest undercover markets in the world in Istanbul. Dig into some Turkish delights and enjoy apple tea with the locals. After a long hectic day, head to the Turkish bath hammam and unwind your senses.

Flight time: 4 hours, 50 minutes.

Currency value: 1 UAE dirham = 1.49 Turkish Lira.

3. Azerbaijan

Bordering Russia and Georgia, Azerbaijan is known for having 9 of the 11 climates around the world. Baku, the central city, is a Unesco World Heritage site. Visiting the mud volcanoes figures amongst the fascinating things to do in Azerbaijan as it figures first in the world with over 350 located in the region. Thousands of tourists visit every year to watch the eruption.

Flight time: 2 hours, 40 minutes.

Currency value: 1 UAE dirham = 0.46 Azerbaijani Manat

4. Armenia

Home to beautiful monasteries, Armenia makes you feel like a royal as you can indulge in lavish meals and take a private car for Dh 8,000 for five days. The price would include the flights, stay and all other expenses included.

The location of the monasteries is what makes them extraordinary as you drive through picturesque locales of the city. While Sevanavank Monastery is surrounded by water on all sides, Noravank Monastery is between the Basalt Mountains. Enjoy the local meal overlooking Lake Sevan.

Flight time: 3 hours

Currency value: 1 UAE dirham = 132.25 Armenian Dram

5. India

It might be home for many expats in Dubai but the vast country offers a different experience in each state. If booked in advance, you can get a cheap bargain on flights to any of the major cities and then explore the city through the well-connected roadways or railways. It would be best to discover every part of it (east, west, north, south) on different trips if you don't have the luxury of a month-long holiday!

Currency value: 1 UAE dirham = 19.63 Indian Rupee

Flight time: 3 hours

6. Zanzibar

If you are looking for an exotic weekend island getaway, Zanzibar can be your choice of destination. You could head to the island for its cool, sunny weather during the coming summer months.

A walk in Stone Town will let you understand the Arabic, India, African and European influences in its architecture. Nungwi beach is also ideal for snorkeling, diving or kite surfing. Among the other things, you can do include a trip to the private animal reserve, Cheetah's Rock.

Flight Time: 5 hours.

Currency value: 1 UAE dirham = 623.71 Tanzanian Shilling

7. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is one destination which combines it all - the beaches, the caves, the forts, wildlife and the heritage. Climb the Sigiriya Rock Fortress to get a beautiful view of the city and proceed to the Golden temple of Dambulla. Visit the botanical garden, Gregory lake, golf course in the beautiful city of Kandy. If you are a beach bum, Sri Lanka is home to many. Head to Bentota, Nilaveli, Negombo or Trincomalee.

Flight time: 4 hours, 25 minutes

Currency value: 1 UAE dirham = 47.77 Sri Lankan Rupee

8. Nepal

Fulfill your fixation of heritage in Kathmandu, which is home to seven UNESCO World Heritage sites around the world. The sites include the Durbar Squares of Hanuman Dhoka, Patan and Bhaktapur, the Buddhist stupas of Swayambhunath and Bauddhanath and the Hindu temples of Pashupati and Changu Narayan. Lead the life of a hippie and explore the night life in Thamel. Savour the beauty of the majestic Himalayan peaks with a visit to Pokhara. Enjoy activities like zip flying, paragliding in the Pokhara valley.

Flight time: 4 hours, 15 minutes

Currency value: 1 UAE dirham = 31.37 Nepalese Rupee