All You Need to Know About the French Companies at Dubai Gitex 2020

During this unprecedented edition, 12 French companies will showcase their latest solutions on the French Tech pavilions during the Gitex and Gitex Future stars in Dubai and a few other entities will be present on their own stands.

Gathered by Business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, 12 innovative tech start-ups are travelling to Dubai to meet visitors and investors from the Middle East, and to participate in the region’s major digital transformation programs from December 6-10.

Within this context, a panel discussion at the show will involve Kat Borlongan, Director at La French Tech, the French government-led taskforce built to bolster France’s start-up sector on the following topic : “how are global governments and policymakers safeguarding the heartbeat of innovation in this new reality?”

“In line with its ambition to become one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world, the UAE has implemented several initiatives and investments to ensure their technological transition. Thanks to the high quality of the bilateral relationship between France and the UAE, Business France, the national Agency responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, facilitating international investment in France is delighted to connect 12 promising French companies eager to share their expertise and innovation with a view to forge local partnerships in the Middle East", commented Frederic Szabo, Managing Director Business France Middle East.

On a technology level, the French market keeps changing by becoming more connected than ever. In the fourth quarter of 2019, there were 11.4 million very high-speed Internet connections (over 30 Mbit/s), an increase of 2.4 million compared to 2018 (Arcep, 2019). France ranks second in the OECD (and first in the EU) for fixed broadband subscriptions per capita (44 per 100 inhabitants); it is topped only by Switzerland (46 per 100 inhabitants).

In addition, France is experiencing a boom in the use of connected devices. Indeed, over 19.2 million machine-to-machine (MtoM) SIM cards were in use in France in 2019, a record growth of 3.5 million (up 23 per cent) compared to 2018. Designed specifically for use in connected equipment (central servers, cameras, terminals, etc.), these cards are the core feature of the Internet of Things (Arcep, 2019).

“And while, 35 per cent of startups in the Middle East are based in the UAE, there’s a whole host of opportunities in the artificial intelligence, retail tech, cybersecurity, virtual reality, e-Government, e-Citizen, IoT and FinTech sectors, among others” added Szabo.

On its 40th anniversary, the following tech companies made in France will be part of the show:

At Gitex Future Stars: Sheikh Rashid hall - Booth SR-21

Dawex will be returning to the show for the second year in a row to present a completely secure data marketplace platform based on big data. Mybea will be showing a new beach and pool management application for hotels, which makes it easier for guests to order hotel and restaurant services online. The small startup Bear Studio will also be attending. It has just developed a new digital solution to help IT project managers develop and finalise their digital ideas. Nucleon Security, a start-up at the cutting edge of innovation, will be presenting a cybersecurity platform based on artificial intelligence and big data. Another exhibitor is Urbest, which is developing a solution to simplify communication between different groups of users by reducing latency and producing behavioural analyses. MyBop will also be part of the French delegation and will be presenting a new control terminal that improves the customer experience.

At the Gitex Global: Hall 4-A40

The French Tech pavilion will be showcasing several innovations introduced by leading French companies such as Athesi, that will be exhibiting enhanced, hard-wearing smartphones and tablets for mobile professionals looking for robust products. Acoba will present a white label, cloud-based video surveillance platform. IT-Development will be showing a click-on-site software solution to reduce the costs and improve the management of Telecom infrastructures. Cybelangel will be attending for the second time, with a new offering that reduces corporate digital risk by detecting critical data leaks outside the firewall. Evolis will also be returning this year with its printer, which prints and customizes plastic cards such as ID badges, payment cards, travel cards, loyalty cards and student cards. Taztag, which has also attended in previous years, will be exhibiting custom biometric equipment for fingerprinting, facial recognition, iris recognition, etc.

Finally, the tradeshow will also bring the presence on an individual basis of three select start-ups from Station F, known as the world’s biggest start-up campus in France; and 2CRSI, expert in server solution manufacture.