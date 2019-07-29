All You Need to Know About UAE's New Work Permit Rule for Men

Men who are under the sponsorship of their families are eligible for UAE work permits, according to a new rule implemented by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).





The ministry said in a statement on Saturday it has started issuing work permits for employers wishing to recruit eligible male workers sponsored by their families.



The move is in implementation of a resolution issued recently by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, regarding regulations on granting of work permits.



Here are some of the key facts about this new scheme:



Q: Who is eligible for the work permit?

All men who are under their family's sponsorship are eligible.



Q: Does that also include men who are sponsored by their wives?

Yes, men sponsored their wives can get work permit.



Q: Are men/fathers sponsored by their children eligible?

Yes, all men - professionals, fathers, young graduates - are eligible.



Q: Are all working women eligible to sponsor their male family members? Or is this open to certain professions?

The new rule applies to women of all professions. However, a minimum salary requirement is applicable.



Q: Can men of all age groups get sponsored by their female relatives?

Apart from professionals, work permits are available for teenage students as well. There are work permits of juveniles aged between 15 to 18 and also work permits for trainee students between 12 and 18 years.



Q: Where can such work permits be obtained?

At all centres of the MoHRE.



Q: When will the government start implementing the work permit?

It took effect as of Sunday, July 28.



Q: How is this work permit different from previous sponsorship rules?

Previously, only women who are sponsored by their husbands or fathers could get work permits. Men were exempted.



Q: How does this new rule benefit companies/employers?

Companies can now hire employees locally without having to incur employment visa expenses.