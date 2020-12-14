Alshaya Group to Roll Out MENA’s First Ever Disney Store ‘Shop-in-Shop’ Concept

The Alshaya Group - one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators - and The Walt Disney Company Middle East have announced a five-year multi-market plan which will see the roll-out of the Mena region’s first ever Disney store ‘Shop-in-Shop’ concept.

The new agreement gives Alshaya exclusive rights in the Middle East to open Disney store Shop-in-Shop locations, in which there will be a curated selection of Disney store products – including costumes, clothes, toys, collectibles and home goods from Disney’s iconic characters and movies. The products will become available from mid-next year across Alshaya-operated Debenhams and Mothercare stores, and online through the stores’ e-commerce sites.

Alshaya Group CEO John Hadden said: “We are very pleased to welcome Disney, one of the world’s most recognisable brands, as an Alshaya Group brand partner. We look forward to developing a strong and close relationship with the company as we bring the much-loved Disney experience to our customers.”

“The Disney store Shop-in-Shop locations led by Alshaya truly puts the Middle East on the global Disney store map and we are eager to see the concept come to life,” said Dan Dossa, vice president and general manager Disney Consumer Products Southeast Asia, India & MENA.

“We continuously look for new ways for our fans and consumers to connect with their favorite stories and characters, and this new collaboration will allow us to deliver a magical retail experience for kids and families in the Middle East, transporting them into the wonderful world of Disney,” Dossa said.