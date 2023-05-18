Amazon launches Astro paired with ‘Alexa Together’

Amazon launches Astro through exclusive invitation only

ALBAWABA – Tech giant Amazon announced the launch of its first artificially intelligent (AI) household robot on Tuesday, dubbed “Astro”, which has been in the works since 2021.

Amazon has begun selling the device under its “Day 1 Editions” product section, which is accessible to buyers only through exclusive invitation, according to Forbes.

Astro is described as a comprehensive household companion, the U.S.-based publication underlined.

It provides a variety of services, ranging from allowing users to remotely see a live view of their homes, to learning daily habits and helping with household reminders.

The device is paired with Alexa Together, Amazon’s remote caregiving service.

Alexa Together provides 24/7 access to emergency assistance and allows families to be connected to provide support.

Two years ago, Amazon’s back-then Vice President of Products, Charlie Tritschler, announced that the company is working on its first version of a smart, home robot.

“It brings together new advancements in artificial intelligence, computer vision, sensor technology, and voice and edge computing in a package that’s designed to be helpful and convenient,” Tritschler said two years ago.

“Day 1 Editions” products are usually reserved for Amazon’s cutting-edge technology, such as the Astro or the “Ring Always Home Cam.”

Astro is reportedly able to employ advanced learning models to recognize familiar users, navigate complicated home landscapes, and seamlessly integrate itself into the household.