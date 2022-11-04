Amazon pauses corporate hiring amid economic 'uncertainty'

Ankara: US-based global e-retail giant Amazon announced Thursday that it paused hiring for its corporate workforce amid "uncertainty" in the American economy.

"We anticipate keeping this pause in place for the next few months and will continue to monitor what we're seeing in the economy and the business to adjust as we think makes sense," Beth Galetti, senior vice president of People Experience and Technology at Amazon, wrote in a statement on company's website.

Galetti said the US economy is facing "an unusual macroeconomic environment" and the firm wants to balance its hiring and investments after having announced in early October that it was pausing hiring for corporate roles in its retail business.

The e-retail major was hiring thousands during the coronavirus pandemic mandatory lockdown when consumers turned to online shopping. With businesses reopening, however, consumers have turned to physical stores.

Amazon's announcement came the same day that US ride-hailing company Lyft announced that due to the US economic slowdown and a possible recession next year it plans to lay off 13% of its workforce.