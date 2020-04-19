Amazon Scans Warehouse Workers Temperatures with Thermal Cameras

Amazon.com Inc has started to use thermal cameras at its warehouses to speed up screening for feverish workers who could be infected with the coronavirus, employees told Reuters.

The cameras in effect measure how much heat people emit relative to their surroundings. They require less time and contact than forehead thermometers, earlier adopted by Amazon, the workers said. Cases of the virus have been reported among staff at more than 50 of Amazon’s U.S. warehouses.