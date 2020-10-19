American Airlines to Resume Using Boeing 737 Max by End of Year

American Airlines Group Inc plans to run Boeing Co 737 Max passenger flights at the year end for the first time since the aircraft's grounding in March 2019.



737 Max will serve the Miami-New York corridor once a day starting December 29 through January 4, according to Bloomberg News, Reuters reported.

The airline will “take a phased approach” to returning the Max to service once it is approved to fly, including whether to extend the Miami-New York flight beyond January 4.