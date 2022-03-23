Americana Group in Early Talks Over Listing: Report

Americana Group, operator of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants across the MENA region, is in discussions for a potential listing, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed sources who are familiar with the matter.

The group which is partly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), is reportedly having preliminary discussions regarding advisers for the offering in the UAE or Saudi Arabia that could raise $1 billion.

PIF declined to comment to Bloomberg on the news, while Americana Group wasn't available for comment.

The group operates fast-food chains for brands including KFC, Baskin Robbins, Pizza Hut, and Costa Coffee, according to the group's website.

It's worth noting that the group has delisted from the Kuwait stock exchange in 2017.