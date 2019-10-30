Android Users Advised to Delete These 42 'Dangerous' Apps

Android users are advised to double-check their smartphones and look for 42 apps labelled as 'dangerous'.







According to reports in Mirror.co.uk, researchers from ESET warned Android users about these apps that contain adware - software that automatically displays adverts, even when the app is closed.

As these 42 apps were previously available on the Google Play Store, it is reported they have amassed eight million downloads. Hence, experts have warned Android users to scan their smartphones and if one or more of these apps have been installed, they should be deleted right away.

ESET revealed the names of 21 of the apps and said that these apps have their code hidden under a package name 'com.google.xxx'. Lukas Stefanko, a researcher at ESET, said in a blog that this trick - posing as a part of a legitimate Google service - may help avoid scrutiny. "Some detection mechanisms and sandboxes may whitelist such package names, in an effort to prevent wasting resources," Stefanko explained.

Google has now removed these apps from the Google Play Store, after ESET reported the issue.

"Sneaking unwanted or harmful functionality into popular, benign apps is a common practice among "bad" developers, and we are committed to tracking down such apps. We report them to Google and take other steps to disrupt malicious campaigns we discover," Stefanko said.

Beware of these apps