  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Android Users: Prepare to Get Google Wallet Upgrade

Android Users: Prepare to Get Google Wallet Upgrade

Published July 19th, 2022 - 08:45 GMT
Android Users: Prepare to Get Google Wallet Upgrade
(Source: Shutterstock)

Plans to add support for digital office and hotel keys, as well as digital IDs and vehicle keys to Google's digital wallet app, were revealed at Google I/O.

Also ReadFacebook's Digital Wallet Might Be Launched in 2021Facebook's Digital Wallet Might Be Launched in 2021

According to GSM Arena, additionally, there would be a "rebranding" that wouldn't alter the name of the payment service itself; "Google Pay" would still be used.

The name of the application has changed to Google Wallet.

Google Wallet

The most recent confirmation from a Google employee, who told The Verge that Google "started rolling out the Wallet to Android users in 39 countries," reflects this change.

It is anticipated that all Google Pay customers will receive the update in the next few days.

In most nations where Google Pay is accessible, the new Wallet app will replace the current Google Pay app.

Also ReadFacebook's Digital Wallet Might Be Launched in 2021Samsung Galaxy M11 Finally Gets Android's Latest Update

Android customers in the US and Singapore, meanwhile, will continue to use both the Google Pay and Wallet applications because the former is utilised for person-to-person payments and these markets provide money-management capabilities, as reported by GSM Arena.

Users in India won't have a chance to use the app; it will continue to be known as Google Pay.

Tags:AndroidGoogle Wallet

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2022 aninews.in All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...